Ants in dead patients eye, hospital staff suspended in Madhya Pradesh

5 hospital staff including two doctors and three nurses where suspended from Shivpuri district hospital from Madhya Pradesh as an action against disrespect to a dead patient. Ants were seen crawling in one of the eyes of a dead patient when her wife arrived after receiving information about her husband’s demise.

According to the district administration, Balchandra Lodhi50 was admitted to the hospital on Sunday suffering from Tuberculosis, and he died on Tuesday. Lodhi’s wife, Ramshree Lodhi, said, “I went home on Monday evening. I got the information about my husband’s death on Tuesday morning. When I reached the hospital I found ants crawling on my husband’s eye. I removed the ants. The hospital staff should have taken care of my husband’s mortal remains but they didn’t.”

Shivpuri collector Anugraha P said, “An inquiry has been ordered against the civil surgeon PK Khare, duty doctor Dinesh Rajput and three nurses, who have been suspended.”Chief Kamalnath taking to his twitter handle said the incident puts humanity to shame and carelessness to this extent is an example of insensitivity. The disciplinary action against 5 staff was initiated upon his order.