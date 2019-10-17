Arvind Kejriwal questions agencies on the credibility of weighing pollution points, Slams reports misleading

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned the reports published by various agencies which claimed that stubble burning in neighboring states is responsible for only 10 percent of the city’s pollution and termed the reports ‘Misleading’.

The IIT’n CM stated there is no machinery yet to weigh the pollution points for awarding only 10 percent for the stubble burning in neighboring states. “What is the basis of this? Real-time source apportionment of pollution machines can only tell us what contributes to how much pollution and the Delhi government is trying to procure it.No one in India has that machine yet, so the reports can not be believed. These agencies should refrain from misleading people. These are very sensitive information and these agencies which are giving these details should act responsibly,” Arvind Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference at the Aam Aadmi Party’s office here.

Many areas in the Delhi NCR (National Capital Region) recorded ‘Very poor’ air quality, which AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal blames on stubble burning from the neighboring states. Arvind Kejriwal had also released a satellite image from NASA depicting stubble burning from neighboring Punjab and Haryana to prove his claims.