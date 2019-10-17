Arvind Kejriwal releases NASA image as proof of stubble burning around Delhi

Releasing a satellite image from NASA which clearly shows large scale stubble burning in adjoining states of Haryana ad Punjab, the Delhi AAP government led by CM Arvind Kejriwal backed their blame of deteriorating air quality to neighbors.

Sharing the images on Tuesday, the Delhi government said: “The latest image from NASA shows large scale crop residue burning in states surrounding Delhi.”From the past one week, the air quality of the national capital has seen constantly decreasing which is now on a ‘very poor’ category scale based on the Air Quality Index.