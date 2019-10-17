Latest NewsIndia

Ayodhya land dispute case a “win-win” situation for both Hindus and Muslims,says Sunni Waqf Board Advocate

Oct 17, 2019, 04:31 pm IST
Ayodhya Despute

The settlement plan suggested by the Supreme Court-appointed mediation panel in the decades-old Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute is a “win-win” for both Hindus and Muslims, the Sunni Waqf Board’s lawyer has said.

“We have given our views to the mediation panel but we can’t disclose the details of the settlement plan which has been submitted to the court. It is a positive one and everyone – Hindus and Muslims – will be happy,” Shahid Rizvi, the advocate for the Sunni Waqf Board said.

Asked whether both sides will be happy with the settlement, Mr Rizvi said, “It is a win-win situation for both Hindus and Muslims.”

