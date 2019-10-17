BJP leader along with his supporters join Aam Aadmi Party

BJP leader Choudhary Surendra along with his supporters joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

“I left BJP as they hurt the sentiments of Dalit community by demolishing the 600-year-old Sant Ravidass temple. They have insulted the great heroes of our community. Kejriwal government has worked for the poor by providing 200 units of free electricity. His policies have benefited the Bahujan Samaj in Delhi,” Choudhary said as he joined the party.

Welcoming him, Kejriwal said a few weeks ago, four-time Congress MLA from Chandni Chowk Parlad Singh Sawhney and other local leaders had also joined the party.

Kejriwal said people from all parties are joining AAP as they benefitted from its policies, though former AAP MLA Alka Lamba switched to the Congress last month.