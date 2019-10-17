BSF Jawan Killed in Firing by Bangladeshi Troops

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was killed and another injured on Thursday after a Bangladeshi border guard fired his AK-47 rifle during a ‘flag meeting’ along the International Border of the two countries in West Bengal.

Officials said the incident took place at the Kakmarichar border post of the BSF in Murshidabad district at about 9 am when a force party approached Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel, standing at a “char” or a riverine in the middle of the Padma river, to resolve an issue linked to Indian fishermen.