Chandrayaan-2 : ISRO releases first illuminated image of lunar surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has released the first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by Imaging Infrared Spectrometer (IIRS) payload of Chandrayaan-2. The image posted on the official Twitter handle of the ISRO shows part of the lunar farside in the northern hemisphere. The image also covers few prominent craters including the Sommerfield, Stebbins and Kirkwood.

In a tweet, ISRO said, “See the first illuminated image of the lunar surface acquired by #Chandrayaan2’s IIRS payload. IIRS is designed to measure reflected sunlight from the lunar surface in narrow and contiguous spectral channels.”