‘Dancing with the guns’ Haridwar viral video clip renders attention of authorities

A viral video of a man dancing to the tune of a Hindi song with both of his hands wielding guns had alarmed the authorities and police had been ordered to investigate the incidence.

The clip shows a man dancing wearing a vest and black trousers with guns in both hands, The clip seemingly shot in a home reveals nothing about the time and location of the incident.“We will investigate the video to find who this person is and when this incident took place. Action will be taken and the person will be arrested based on facts. We will also check if the video is from Haridwar or outside”, said Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Singh.

A much bigger controversy occurred when the BJP MLA Pranav Singh Champion danced to a Hindi song brandishing guns in both hands which later led to suspension of his weapons license and expulsion from the party.