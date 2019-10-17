Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cheese Stuffed Capsicum

Ingredients
10 – Capsicum medium, approximately similar sized
300 g – cheese, fine grated
150 g – Tomato
50 g – Ginger
50 g – Garlic
150 g – Onion
100 g – boiled peas
50 g – Green chillies
1 tsp – deghi mirch
Salt as per taste
2 tsp – Garam Masala
How to Make Cheese Stuffed Capsicum
Heat a little oil, add finely chopped pieces of garlic and fry till it turn brown.
Then put finely crushed mixture of onion, tomato, ginger, green chilli in frying pan and keep for 10 minutes on low fire, and put boiled peas in this.
Also put garam masala/deghi mirchi and salt in the pan.
Finally put grated cheese and fry for 5 minutes. Now the stuffing is ready.
Remove the seed from the capsicum after making a small incision on the top.
Fill the mixture and fry on low fire for 7 minutes and the dish is ready.
Serve with cucumber and tomato pieces on cabbage leaf.
