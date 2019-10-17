Diwali Special Recipe 2019 : Cheese Stuffed Capsicum

Ingredients

10 – Capsicum medium, approximately similar sized

300 g – cheese, fine grated

150 g – Tomato

50 g – Ginger

50 g – Garlic

150 g – Onion

100 g – boiled peas

50 g – Green chillies

1 tsp – deghi mirch

Salt as per taste

2 tsp – Garam Masala

How to Make Cheese Stuffed Capsicum

Heat a little oil, add finely chopped pieces of garlic and fry till it turn brown.

Then put finely crushed mixture of onion, tomato, ginger, green chilli in frying pan and keep for 10 minutes on low fire, and put boiled peas in this.

Also put garam masala/deghi mirchi and salt in the pan.

Finally put grated cheese and fry for 5 minutes. Now the stuffing is ready.

Remove the seed from the capsicum after making a small incision on the top.

Fill the mixture and fry on low fire for 7 minutes and the dish is ready.

Serve with cucumber and tomato pieces on cabbage leaf.