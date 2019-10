Ingredients

185g – raw Cashew nuts

15g – unsalted Butter

1/2 tsp – salt

1 tsp – curry powder

How to Make Curried Cashews

Melt butter in shallow oven-proof dish in a moderate oven. Add nuts.

Stir to coat with butter. Return to oven to brown, stirring every 3 minutes for 12 to 15 minutes.

Drain nuts on absorbent paper.

Place in bowl and add salt mixed with curry powder; stir to coat well.