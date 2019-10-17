Drown death of Trivandrum boy turns out to be murder, Kerala Crime branch closing in on the suspect

Kerala Crime branch is reportedly closing in on the murder suspect of a 10-year-old boy, who was earlier considered to be drowned in a pool close to his home in Bharathonnoor, Thiruvananthapuram. The boy Adarsh Vijayan 10, was found floating in a pool half-naked below the waist after he left home to buy groceries. The death occurred 10 years before at April 2009 and the opening of the grave by the Crime branch resembled another Koodathayi unfolding.

The death was considered as normal even after some family members and villagers raised suspicions of murder and sexual abuse. Some main aspects of the case regarding the situations and the death were unanwered The post mortem report stated the cause of death as trauma to the back of the head. Death by drowning was ruled out as the water was not found in the trachea and other respiratory organs of the boy. The father of the boy had claimed that he found the missing trouser of his son stained with semen residues near the pool. Police had registered a case way back in 2009, but the case gradually lost pace.

The boys’ family, with their meagre means, fought for the case and it was later transferred to Crime Branch who exhumed the corpse and the soil from the grave for forensic inspection. The family of Adarsh is seeking justice and it seems to prevail, even if it gets delayed.