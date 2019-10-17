“Government should stop blaming others and fix economy”,says Manmohan Singh

Former Prime Minister and senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that the government was “obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponents” instead of finding solutions to the problems. He made this comment in response to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comment blaming the former PM over their handling of the banking sector during his reign.

“I have just seen the statements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. I won’t like to comment on that statement, but before one can fix the economy, one needs a correct diagnosis of its ailments and their causes. The government is obsessed with trying to fix blame on its opponent, thus it is unable to find a solution that will ensure revival of the economy,” Manmohan Singh reportedly said while addressing media in Maharashtra.

“When I was in office what happened did happen. There were some weaknesses. But you can’t claim that the fault lies with the UPA always. You have been in office for five years. Mainly passing buck to UPA is not enough,” he added.

Referring to crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, Dr Singh said what happened was “unfortunate” and urged state and central government to pull their head together and sort out the issue.