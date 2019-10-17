Here’s the world’s most beautiful woman : See pics

Supermodel Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world. At least that’s what Greek mathematics says.
Scientists determining the most beautiful woman on the planet according to the “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi Standards” have picked the Victoria’s Secret model’s face as the one that comes closest to perfection, reports goss.ie.
View this post on Instagram
Eternally grateful for this day.. What a magical and talented team… everything I dreamed they would be ?Completely in awe by you..!!! @viviennewestwood @ndreaskronthaler @sabina_schreder ! Just so beyond. Thank you for creating so many masterpieces…So much Love and respect for you ?
View this post on Instagram
Post Your Comments