Hong Kong protest leader fatally wounded with hammers in street violence

A familiar face of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement was attacked by an unknown mob. He was rushed to hospital smeared in blood on Wednesday.

The Civil Human Rights Front said leader Jimmy Sham was assaulted by four to five people wielding hammers in the district of Mongkok in what they described as an act of “political terror”.”He received a bloody head wound and was sent to Kwong Wah hospital,” the CHRF said in a statement, adding Sham was conscious when paramedics arrived. Sham is the chief spokesman of CHRF, a group that advocates non-violence and organised a series of record-breaking, peaceful marches earlier this summer that were opposed to a bill allowing extraditions to mainland China.

Photos posted online showed Sham in a red T-shirt, sprawled on the street in a pool of blood.