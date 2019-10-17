J&K police arrests the mastermind behind the Kashmir unrest: Hyat Bhat

Hyatt Ahmad Bhat, alleged to be the instigator behind the unrest in Soura of North Kashmir, was arrested by J&K police on Wednesday. Security agencies believe Bhat is behind the public outrage immediately after the Centre withdrew the state’s special status in August. Bhat was “instrumental” in mobilizing miscreants in and around Jenab Sahib Soura on Srinagar-Leh highway as per police sources.

After the arrests, Bhat is being interrogated by the police for getting information on the Shoura outrage. The police have registered three fresh cases against him this year at Soura police station for his involvement in “subversive” activities.