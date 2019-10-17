Kashmir’s Shopian spills blood,Punjabi fruit trader killed

An apple trader from Punjab was killed by suspected militants in the disturbed Shopian province of Kashmir. A critically injured Chhattisgarh man also succumbed to his injuries bringing the death toll of non-Kashmiris to three since Monday.

Three militants – all in their early 20s — were also gunned down by security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said. The attacks come in a week when officials relaxed a ban on post-paid mobile calls after a 72-day blackout following the effective revocation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu & Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union territories.