Mahima Susan Shaji bids farewell on her 12 th birthday, Her body would be bought back to Kerala

An Abudhabi based Keralite girl, Mahima Susan Shaji bid farewell to her grief after succumbing to a prolonged illness. Incidentally, she died on her 12 th birthday.

“Mahima Susan Shaji, a student of Abu Dhabi Indian School, died because of prolonged illness. It was only her twelfth birthday on Tuesday (October 15) and she has left us. She passed away at Tawam Hospital in Al Ain,” the relative said. The family of the deceased girl is from the South Indian state of Kerala and her father Shaji Chacko Daniel is working in Abu Dhabi for the last 20 years together with her mother Susan Chacko. Her elder sister Anju Anna Shaji is completing her higher studies in India,” the relative added.

“This is a tragic development. The embalming service will be held at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City on Thursday after which the body will be repatriated. The funeral service will be held at her home parish of St George Jacobite Syrian Church Nallila in Kottarakara on Saturday,” said a grieving relative.