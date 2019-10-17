Manmohan Singh pokes Center on its double engine Model,double engine worthless to cope with PMC bank scam

Former PM and renowned economist Dr.Manmohan Singh on Thursday took time to jab the BJP led Central government on its famed double engine model.

Citing the PMC bank scam he attacked the double Engine of the BJP government that it proved to be worthless of curbing such irregularities of financial segments.”The famed double engine of the government, with which the BJP seeks vote has proved to be worthless. The state of Maharashtra had faced some of the worst economic scenarios. Maharashtra is lagging 4 years on its development and infrastructure phase .”Manmohan Singh said.

He pleaded on behalf of PMC bank customers that the Maharashtra CM, union FM, and PM should address the grievances of 16 lakh affected bank customers and solve the issues faced by them on an urgent basis.

While campaigning for the two states of Maharashtra and Haryana in 2014, PM Modi had appealed to the people to vote BJP to power to get the benefit of “double engine” governments. The two states were the first to face assembly elections after Modi came to power at 2014, coining the term ‘ Double engine’.