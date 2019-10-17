Rakhi Sawant’s cooking video goes viral : Watch Here

A video going viral across social media platforms show Rakhi dressed a sky blue bralette paired with pink tights and hair pulled back in a high pony, held together by an orange band.

The video showed Rakhi wearing the set of red and white bangles and a tinge of crimson on her forehead, signs of married Hindu women. If the sartorial disaster was not enough, Rakhi’s steel utensils filled the kitchen with her cooking gajar ka halwa on a stove attached to an LPG pipe, all of which was enough to set trolls on alert as she flaunted celebrating Karva Chauth in the United Kingdom. Rakhi even goes on to add that she was dressed that way because she was “not in some village but in UK”, implying that she can dress up any way she wants.

The video gave away the star in more than one way which resulted in Instagram users flooding her video with slamming comments. While one follower commented, “hahahahaha Who makes gajar ka halwa on karwachauth? (sic)” another wrote, “It’s not UK .this is indian gas kichen poora Indian (sic)” and yet another trolled, “Is she crazy. The kitchen is so desi … I don’t know y her videos are posted (sic).”