“Ram Mandir construction to start on December 6  “,says BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj has set a date for the start of Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya.Sakshi Maharaj has said that temple construction will begin in Ayodhya from December 6. Incidentally, December 6 was the date when the Babri mosque was demolished in Ayodhya in 1992.

“It is logical that temple construction should begin on the date when the structure was demolished,” Sakshi Maharaj said.

“This dream is being realised due to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” he said while talking to reporters in Unnao on Wednesday.

He said that Hindus and Muslims should come together to help in the temple construction. “The Sunni Waqf Board should accept the fact that Babar was an invader and not their ancestor,” he added.

The final arguments in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case ended on Wednesday. The Supreme Court Bench is likely to consult about the way forward as the nation waits for the key verdict, which is likely to come in November next month.