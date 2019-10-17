Sister Lucy’s appeal rejected by Vatican

A request to revoke her expulsion by Sister Lucy Kalapura who stood by the raped 43 year old nun against Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar Diocese was rejected by Vatican today.

Sister Lucy confrmed she got the letter from the Vatican with a covering letter signed by Ann Joseph, the superior general of FCC in New Delhi. “The recourse presented by Sister Kalapura stands rejected. If she considers the present decree is against her lawful rights, she can present a new recourse,” said the letter from Delhi.

Franciscan Clarist Congregation’s (FCC) had decided earlier to expel Siste Lucy charging her for violating FCC rules. She was given four show-cause notices for explaining her lifestyle -for buying a car and taking part in protests against the Bishop. Sister Lucy had earlier published poems and articles backing the raped 43-year-old nun allegedly raped by Bishop Franco Mulackal. She had replied to all notices and even appeared before the superior general. Sister Lucy said she would again appeal to revoke her punishment expulsion as she is never against the Church but fought for the rights of the victimised nun.

The case started when the nun filed a complaint at Kottayam police station charging the Bishop of sexual harassment for up to two years. Sister Lucy Kalapura was part of a protest by nuns when police failed to arrest the bishop.