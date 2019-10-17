Three-year-old boy dies after mother spills boiling water on him

UAE : A three-year-old boy has died after sustaining severe burns because his mother accidentally poured boiling water on him.The kid was reported to be fighting for his life for three days until he was declared dead.

The child died from severe burns which medical experts from Al Qasimi Hospital said affected 33 percent of the boy’s body.The mother said that she was carrying a bowl of boiling water with one hand and when her other touched the bowl, she accidentally dropped it on her kid who was standing next to her.

From Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, the boy was transferred to Al Qasimi Hospital where he stayed at the Intensive Care Unit.A medical report obtained by Khaleej Times revealed that the boy died because of infection caused by the massive and severe burn to his body.