Wealth of ministers in Fadnavis cabinet increased by rupees 142 Cr on completing 4 year term

The average wealth of the 18 candidates of BJP-Shivsena alliance who are now cabinet ministers in the Fadnavis government has increased by 142 crore rupees. The affidavits submitted by the candidates show a whopping increase in wealth by 80 percent in the last five years. The total wealth of these 18 ministers was Rs.179.80 crore in 2014 and it increased to Rs. 322.50 crore in 2019.

The wealth of water resources minister Babanrao Lonikar was the highest recorded with an extra Rs 27.10 crore added to his accounts in the last 5 years. The wealth of Pankaja Munde, who is the Minister of Women and Child Development, has increased by Rs. 21.70 crores. However, the ministers are now seeking a second bid with there candidature in hope for further “Acche din”.