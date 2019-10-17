World’s first dedicated artificial intelligence university launched with 100% scholarships

Abu Dhabi has announced the opening of the world’s first dedicated artificial intelligence (AI) university.

The university – Mohammed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) – will focus on the fast-growing artificial intelligence technology and will be located in Masdar City – a testbed for innovations in renewable energy and fuel efficiency.

Abu Dhabi is trying to tap the growing market for education on artificial intelligence, which is becoming an integral part of the routine lives of people across the world.

There are lucrative opportunitiesin using AI in a wide range of industries, which include autonomous vehicles, robotics, data mining and precision medicine.

The formation of the new university is in line with the Gulf state’s strategy of leveraging the latest and most innovative technologies, Dr Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and chairman of the university said.