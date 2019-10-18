100 Indian soldiers going to China for participating in 7 th World Military games

100 soldiers picked from three wings of the armed forces-Air, Infantry and Navy will leave to China for taking part in 7 th World Military games.

The Indian delegation is headed by Lieutenant General Sanjay Kumar Jha, while Vice-Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta would be the chief VIP observer. Over the next ten days, a total of 9,308 soldiers from 109 countries will participate in a record-high 329 events across 27 sports in the host city of Wuhan, state media reported.

The Military World Games, known as the Olympic Games for the military, is the top multi-sport event for military personnel from across the globe. The military games are coinciding with China’s most high-profile annual seminar on defense and strategic issues, the 9th Xiangshan Forum to be held in Beijing between October 20 and 22.