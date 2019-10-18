Amy Jackson shares a cute video of singing for her son:video

Actress Amy Jackson has shared a cute video . The actress has shared a video of singing a song for her little son.

” Happy Birthday my beautiful son – 1 month old today. I can’t remember life before you… you’ve completed me in ways I can’t describe. I’m thankful for every second I spend with you and the love I have for you is infinite. I can’t wait to watch you grow into a strong, kind, caring young man”, Amy captioned the video.

Actress Amy Jackson and her boy friend George Pannayiotou has welcomed their first baby recently. The actress gave birth her baby son named Andreas Pannayiotou on September 23.

Amy and her fiance George Pannayiotou is all set to have a grand wedding soon. Amy has been acted in many south-Indian films. Her last release was 2. directed by Shankar.