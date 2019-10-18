Assembly Election: Jan ki Baat opinion poll results announced, BJP will gain: details inside

As the election campaign for assembly polls are going to finish an opinion poll has predicted that ruling BJP will secure a sweeping victory for BJP in Haryana and Maharashtra. The ‘Jan ki Baat’ opinion poll has predicted that BJP will have a whopping victory.

The survey predicts that BJP will get 58 to 70 seats out of the 90 seats in Haryana. Congress will get 12 to 15 seats and Jannayak jajata Party may get 5 to 8 seats. In 2014, BJP has got 47 seats in Haryana.

In Maharashtra BJP will win in 142 to 147 seats. BJP’s ally Shiv Sena will get 83 to 85 seats. Congress and NCP will get 48 to 52 seats. The total seats Maharashtra assembly is 288.

An opinion poll conducted by ABP-ZEE News in last month also predicted a clean victory to BJP. The election to Haryana, Maharashtra assembly and by-polls in many assembly seats in 17 seats will be held on October 21. The counting votes will takes place on October 24.