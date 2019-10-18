BJP leader performs magic show at election rally: Video

A video of a local BJP leader performing magic show at a election campaign rally is spreading all around internet. The video was taken by a group of journalists from Uttar Pradesh.

A local BJP leader Ajay Diwakar has performed the magic show at an election campaign rally at Rampur in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. He performed magic show for the benefit of the BJP candidate in Rampur Assembly seat Bharat Bhushan Gupta.

In the video circulated Diwakar can be seen wearing a saffron jacket. He performs magic show withe the flags of Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). He has performed around 1 hour.