Congress leader arrested for ‘criticising Trinamool congress’

The cyber crime cell of West Bengal Police arrested senior Congress leader of Bengal Sanmoy Bandyopadhyay reportedly for “critical remarks” against the ruling Trinamool Congress dispensation.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested from near his residence in West’s Bengal Sodepur in the North 24 Parganas district late on Thursday, 17 October. Leaders from West Bengal Congress said he was arrested for talking about the “misrule of the TMC government on Facebook and other social media platforms.”

“We will fight it politically and legally. Such arrests will not stop us from raising our voice against the misrule of Mamata Banerjee in Bengal,” said Congress state chief Somendra Nath Mitra.