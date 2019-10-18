Court awards 6-month jail term to Delhi Assembly Speaker

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was sentenced to six months in jail by a Delhi court on Friday for house-trespassing and voluntarily causing hurt at the house of a realtor in East Delhi in 2015.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal pronounced six-month jail for the AAP leader and others under Section 448 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for house-trespass.

The court later granted bail to the accused at a bond of Rs 10,000. Goel and the other accused were convicted in the case on October 11, this year.

An FIR was filed against Goel by realtor Manish Ghai alleging that Goel, the MLA from Shahdara, and his supporters had allegedly raided one of his houses in Vivek Vihar on the night of February 6, 2015, a day before the Delhi Assembly elections.

In 2016, Goel and seven other people were charge-sheeted by the Delhi Police for allegedly rioting and causing hurt at the house of the realtor.