FATF decides to enlist Pakistan in grey list till February 2020

Despite last hour efforts by Pakistan to crack down on militant funds, the Financial Action Task Force( FATF) decided to enlist them in the grey list till February 2020.

FATF analyzed the Pak efforts to curb money laundering and terrorist funding and came to the decision to retain it in the grey list. Pakistan made last-minute efforts by law enforcement agencies freezing suspected terror funds and arresting some LET militants. But their hopes to move up from grey list were quashed by FATF. However, they were given four months’ time for reconciliation efforts to get themselves out of the grey list.

FATF is an intergovernmental watchdog based in Paris which monitors nations for their efforts to curb money laundering and terror funding activities.