Former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar accused of Cheating and house breaking

Former cricketer Manoj Prabhakar, his wife, son and two of his relatives are accused by a woman of breaking into her house and lodging their relatives. She also accused them of presenting forged documents when she came to inquire her apartment is being occupied by someone.

Sandhya Sharma Pandit, who lives in London was informed by neighbors that her apartment is occupied by someone. Manoj Prabhakar who lives with his family on the first level of the apartment complex is accused of breaking into her home in the second level and illegally lodging some of her relatives.

In her complaint, the woman mentioned that the flat was purchased from a builder in 1995 by her husband Laxmi Chand Pandit. The couple lived in the flat till 2006 before they shifted to London. Later, the flat was used by some of her relatives. In 2018, her relatives vacated the flat and it had been locked since then. Paying heed to neighbors reports that her flat is occupied she met with a cold shoulder when she tried to get into her apartment. She had to eventually leave her apartment when forged documents were presented to her at the time.

Thereafter she charged a case against Prabhakar and family at Malviya Nagar police station. “After going through the initial investigation, a case has been registered at Malviya Nagar police station. We will call Prabhakar for questioning,” said a police officer. In her FIR, registered under sections 420/468/471/120-B-34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sandhya has accused Prabhakar of hatching a conspiracy with Farheen, his second wife and a few aides to grab her property.

“We do not know anything about the woman. I don’t know who lives on the second floor,” said Prabhakar reacting to allegations.