Former minister joined BJP

Just ahead of state assembly election former minister and three time MLA has joined BJP. Kartar Singh Bhadana, a former minister in Haryana and three-time MLA has joined BJP on Friday.

” I have joined BJP after being influenced by Prime Minister Modi’s policies, I support the Modi government on the issue of removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, only the BJP can take the country forward”, said Bhadana.

Delhi: Former UP & Haryana MLA Kartar Singh Bhadana joins Bharatiya Janata Party. pic.twitter.com/lPbh6SeaXq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 18, 2019

Kartar Singh Bhadana quit Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) to join NJP. Kartar Singh Bhadana has fought the general election from Moreana seat in BSP ticket but lost to BJP’s narendra Singh Tomar. Kartar Singh Bhadana is the elder brother of former MP Avtaar Singh Bhadana.

He was the MLA from Samalka seat in Haryana and Khatauli seat in Uttar Pradesh.