Huge blasts inside mosque : 18 killed, over 50 injured

At least 18 people died and 50 others were injured in two blasts inside a mosque in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan during prayers on Friday, according to reports.However, AFP news agency reported a single explosion inside the mosque.

The incident took place around 2 pm local time (3 pm IST) in the Jaw Dara area of Haska Meyna district, said officials, adding the toll is expected to rise.Provincial police spokesperson Mubarez Attal said that the dead were “all worshippers”.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blasts till now.