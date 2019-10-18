India best in the world for foreign investments, says Nirmala Sitaraman

Sitaraman: Indian government today summoning investors worldwide asserted that there is no better place to invest than India.

Finance minister Nirmala Sita Raman said that the Indian trade market is a rare blend of Democratic values together with an investor-friendly infrastructure that will ensure prosperity to stakeholders. She assured the International Monetary Fund that the Indian Government is preparing for more reforms to make the country more investor-friendly. She was addressing a joined meet of the federation of the Indian Chamber of commerce and industry and the US -India Strategic and partnership forum. She conveyed the forum members that India is futuristic in shaping legalities and strives together with the Reserve bank of India to revive the banking industry.