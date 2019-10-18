Indian 2 shifted to Bhopal; Rs 40 crore action sequence to be shot

The shooting of the Tamil movie ‘Indian 2’ starring Kamal Hassan is going in full swing. The film which is a sequel to Kamal Hassan starrer ‘Indian’ released in 1996 is shifted to Bhopal.

It is revelaed that a massive action sequence will be shot over a period of four weeks in Bhopal. National award-winning stunt choreographer Peter Hein will choreograph the action scene. it is reported that the makers are spending a whopping Rs 40 crore to shoot this action sequence which will include over 2000 junior artistes.

The film is getting ready in a whopping budget of 200 crore rupees. The film is bankrolled by Lyca. The film will be released on April 14 2021.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film and Rathnavelu cranks the camera. Indian 2 also boasts a long list of actors including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, and Vidyut Jamwal.