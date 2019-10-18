Latest NewsIndia

INX Media Scam: CBI files charge-sheet against former union minister and son

Oct 18, 2019, 03:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

In the INX media scam, the CBI has on Friday filed charge-sheet against former union finance minister P.Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram. The charge-sheet was filed before a Delhi court. The charge-sheet names 14 acused. Another acused include Peter Mukhejee and his wife Indrani Mukherjee.

Chidamabram is under judicial custody in Tihar jail. His judicial custody is extended by a Delhi court till October 24.

The national investigation agency CBI has arrested Chidamabram on August 21 in the INX Media Scam corruption case. CBI has registered an FIR on May 15,2017. The FIR alleges irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas fund of Rs.305 crore in 2007. That time Chidamabram was the union Finance Minister.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close