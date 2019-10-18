Kartarpur Corridor: BSF to secure immigration checkpoints

Border Security Force (BSF) will be in charge of the security of Kartarpur Corridor. BSF will secure the the immigration checkpoints of pilgrims using the corridor.

Usually the security of immigration checkpoints are handled by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). But the the charge was given to BSF as the terminals on Pakistan border.

The officials informed that the security of passenger terminal in the Kartarpur corridor will be of BSF as per the 2010 Land port Authority of India Act. Apart from BSF immigration, customs and state police officials will be also there in the corridor to facilitate the pilgrims.

As many as 5000 pilgrims will be visiting the shrine everyday. The number may rise to 10,000 on special occasions.

The first batch of pilgrims including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh will visit the shrine on November 12.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurudaspur in Punjab with Darbar Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan. This corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims.