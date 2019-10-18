Lady Gaga falls off stage during show : Watch Video

The American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga tumble while performing on her concert in Las Vegas yesterday. The multi-Grammy Award winner was performing as part of her Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM resort when she fell off the stage, according to reports.

In a video shared on the social media platform, Gaga was dancing with a fan and can be seen in the arms of a man, who later falls off the stage taking Gaga along with him.