Lady Gaga falls off stage during show : Watch Video

The American singer-songwriter and actress Lady Gaga tumble while performing on her concert in Las Vegas yesterday. The multi-Grammy Award winner was performing as part of her Residency at Park Theater at Park MGM resort when she fell off the stage, according to reports.
In a video shared on the social media platform, Gaga was dancing with a fan and can be seen in the arms of a man, who later falls off the stage taking Gaga along with him.
@ladygaga even if things don’t always go to plan…. you still rock the fucking stage. ??? #jack #oops pic.twitter.com/UaSpemXgsC
— Georgiee (@GeorgiaHillx) October 18, 2019
Post Your Comments