Modi Govt Plans to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore to face water shortage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is addressing a series of rallies in Haryana ahead of the assembly election in the state, on Friday his government is planning to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the next 5 years to address the issue of water shortage in the country. He said that the Central government is trying to make all efforts to ensure that farmers do not rely only on the weather.

“We are planning to spend Rs 3.5 lakh crores in the next 5 years so our mothers and sisters, and farmers don’t have to face a shortage of water. Our effort is to ensure that farmers do not have to rely only on weather,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Hisar, Haryana.

Saying that reviving the old systems of water management is crucial, PM Modi said his government is making plans to recycle the household water for irrigation purpose. He also hoped that the country will be successful in achieving this by 2024.

“It’s imperative that we revive the old systems of water management which used to exist in villages. We want to create systems that can help in recycling household water and which can be used for irrigation. And I’m hopeful that the country will be successful in doing so by 2024,” he added.