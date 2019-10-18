Owaisi claims he donated 15 bottles of blood within a single day : Watch Video

According to health organisations and doctors, one should observe a minimum interval of 12 weeks (3 months) between 2 consequent blood donation. However, this is not applied to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who, in an election rally recently claimed that he donated 15 bottles of blood within a single day. Interestingly, Owaisi also claimed that “Allah is witness to the fact that he donated 15 bottles of blood within a single day”.

.@asadowaisi ne ek din mei 15 bottle khoon diya ??????

In the video attached in the above tweet, Owaisi haughtily says, “We were asked who has O+ blood group. I raised my hand. Then I was asked to donate blood. I went to donate blood. Allah is the witness that not just one but I donated 15 bottles of blood that day. In fact, I myself scurried the bottles of the blood to the doctor.” Furthermore, the audience appeared to be awe-inspired by Owaisi’s purported daredevilry as they instantly broke into rapturous applause after Owaisi claimed that he donated 15 bottles of blood in a single instance.