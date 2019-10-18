Release date of ‘Bigil’ announced

The release date of much awaited hyped Tamil movie ‘Bigil’ was announced. The makers of the film has on social media announced the release date.

The film will be released world wide on October 25. The executive producer of the movie Archana Kalpathi has announced this on Twitter.

The makers also revelaed that the film will have a run-time of 2 hours 58 minutes. The film has got a U/A certification. Bigil is made in a huge budget of Rs.180 crore and the film has earned Rs.45 crore even before its release.

#Bigil Satellite TV deal worth ? 25 Crs.. Digital/OTT deal worth ? 20 Crs.. Total ? 45 Crs.. Huge numbers.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 14, 2019

‘Bigil’, the much anticipated movie of the year is directed by Atlee. The film has Vijay and Nayanthara in the lead role is sports action thriller. The Vijay-Atlee combo has earlier given two back to back blockbusters – Theri and Mersal-.

The trailer of the film released on Sunday is currently at number 3 on the trending list. With 2 million likes, Bigil’s trailer is now India’s most liked trailer, and the fastest to attain that number. The record was earlier held by Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero.