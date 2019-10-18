Super Model Bella Hadid is the ‘most beautiful woman’ according to science

As per Greek mathematics, Supermodel Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world. She has been selected as the most beautiful woman according to ‘Golden Ratio of Beauti Phi’.

As per scientists 23-year-old Bella Hadid, the Victoria’s Secret model’s face is the one that comes closest to perfection. According to the “Golden Ratio” measurements, Bella has a face that is 94.35% perfect.

The “Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi” defines beauty in accordance to classic Greek calculations. Measurements of facial proportions are done going by standards that Greek scholars applied while trying to define beauty with scientific formula.

Dr. Julian De Silva, an eminent facial cosmetic surgeon at London’s famous Harley Street has conducted the measurements .

“Bella Hadid was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured for physical perfection. She had the highest overall reading for her chin which, with a score of 99.7%, is only 0.3% away from being the perfect shape,” said Dr Julian.