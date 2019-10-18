UAE issues new travel advisory

The UAE has issued a new travel advisory for its citizens. The UAE The UAE Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon has issued the advisory.

The UAE Embassy urged its citizens to take extra caution and avoid places of demonstrations and protests through a tweet.

???? ????? ???????? ?? ????? ????? ?????? ?????????? ?? ???? ??????? ?????????? ?????? ????? ????? ?????????? ??????? ?? ??? ??????? ????? ????? ????????? ???????? ??? ??????? ?????? ???????? ??? ??????? ???????:

pic.twitter.com/FOFtB44PKl — UAE Embassy – Beirut (@UAEEmbBeirut) October 18, 2019

The Embassy also asked UAE citizen to contact them in case of emergencies on the number: 009615928000, 0096171111856 and 0097180044444.

Lebanon is facing heavy people protest which turned into violent. The protest started on Thursday against the government’s decision to impose new taxes on voice calls made through messaging applications, including Whatsapp.