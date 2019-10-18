Vinayan’s Aakasha Ganga 2 trailer out : Watch Here

Vinayan’s latest film Aakasha Ganga 2 official trailer was released earlier today through the official pages of Mohanlal and Mammootty. The film, which is the sequel to the 1999 blockbuster Aakasha Ganga, is a horror thriller.

Debutant Arathi plays the heroine in the film. Other major cast members include Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan Bolgaty, Ramya Krishnan, Srinath Bhasi, Vishnu Vinay, Salim Kumar, Rajamani, Hareesh Peradi, Sunil Sugatha, Idavela Babu, Praveena, Thesni Khan and Valsala Menon.