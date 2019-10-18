Latest NewsIndia

‘War in the name of love’: Two male tigers fight each other for a female tigress: video

Oct 18, 2019, 05:55 pm IST
A video of two adult male tigers fighting each other for a female tigress has been viral on social media. The ‘war for love’ took place in Ranthambhore national Park in Rajasthan on October 14.

In the video tow adult male tigers who were seen. The tigers named T57 named Singhsth and T58 named Rocky are brothers. The tigress -T39- named Noor for whom the fight is going on also seen in the video.

The video of the fight has been shared on the micro-blogging website by Parveen Kaswan an IFS officer.

“That is how a fight between #tigers looks like. Brutal and violent. They are territorial animals & protect their sphere. Here two brothers from #Ranthambore are fighting as forwarded”, Parveen Kaswan tweeted.

