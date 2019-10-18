‘When we talk of ‘Swachh Bharat’ or ‘Surgical Strike’ then Congress gets stomach ache’: Prime Minister

Prime minister Narendra Modi today slammed the main opposition party Congress at election rallies in Haryana. Taking a jibe at Congress he said that Congress will get stomach ache when talked about surgical strike.

” When we talk of Swacch baharat or surgical strike then Congress gets a stomach ache, and if chance any one says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally, what sort of chemistry is this?, Prime minister asked.

PM Narendra Modi in Sonipat,Haryana: When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache,and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally,what sort of chemistry is this? pic.twitter.com/H2pkxhs2lB — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

” During Congress’s misrule neither Jawans were safer, neither farmers nor our sports persons. Congress indulged in corruption in agriculture and did scams in sports.”, Prime Minister added.