A survey reveals the number of male, female sex workers in the state

A survey conducted by the Kerala State Aids Control Society revealed that there were around 17,000 women and 13,331 men were engaged in sex work. The survey was conducted to find out HIV affected sex workers.

The most number of male sex workers were found in Kozhikode. Almost 10,000 of them are addicted to injecting narcotic drugs.

4 women sex workers and 11 male sex workers were tested HIV positive. After checking around 1480 transgender sex workers 2 were found HIV positive. 21 Migrant workers were also tested HIV positive. A total of 20,983 migrant workers were tested. 7 Truck drivers were also found HIV positive. Around 3849 truck drivers were tested.Treatment and medications were provided to them, informed the society.

The society informed that the HIV rate is slipping down in the state. It was slipped from 0.13% in 2008 to 0.05% in 2018.