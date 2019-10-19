Army Chief Bipin Rawat comments on FATF’s pressure on Pakistan,” They have to act,to get out of Grey list”

Commenting on the international money laundering watchdog FATF’s time window of four months to clear themselves from the Greylist , Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat said Pak has to take action and India looks forward in restoring peace with them.

He added that to be on the Grey list of FATF is a setback for any nation. Rawat said that the pressure is real and it is up to Pakistan to gear-up their law enforcement agencies to get out of grey list before February. The global finance watchdog had warned Islamabad on Friday that it only had until February to improve its counter-terror financing operations or face international action.

FATF said Pakistan had failed to deliver on 22 out of 27 items in an action plan drawn up after the country was placed in the grey list in June 2018.FATF analyzed the Pak efforts to curb money laundering and terrorist funding and came to the decision to retain it in the grey list. Pakistan made last-minute efforts by law enforcement agencies freezing suspected terror funds and arresting some LET militants. But their hopes to move up from grey list were quashed by FATF. However, they were given four months’ time for reconciliation efforts to get themselves out of the grey list.

FATF is an intergovernmental watchdog based in Paris which monitors nations for their efforts to curb money laundering and terror funding activities.