Ayodhya Dispute: RSS says it expects the verdict to be in favour of Hindus

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on the Ayodhya land dispute. The hearing on the case has been completed and constitution bench has reserved the verdict for next month.

Meanwhile, The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) said it hopes that the verdict may be go in favour of the Hindus .

“We are waiting for the judgement and expect it to be in favour of the Hindus. We will take a call after the judgement,” said RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi. RSS had been seeking removal of the hurdles to Ram temple’s construction for a long time and was now hopeful since the issue of the ownership of the land was about to be decided, he added.

Joshi said this on Friday at the end of the three-day-long meeting of Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal. The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal is the the highest policy-making body of RSS.